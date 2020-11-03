Because a smaller percentage of Pennsylvania voters have cast ballots early relative to other states, turnout on Election Day was expected to be especially critical.

But the outcome is not likely to be known on election night, as some counties have said they won’t even begin counting absentee ballots until Wednesday. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar cautioned Tuesday against any premature declarations of victory.

“Everybody should have patience,” said Boockvar, who is a Democrat. “Our first priority is to accurately and securely count every legal ballot cast.”

Boockvar did not mention President Trump, who has repeatedly said the outcome of the election should be known Tuesday night — and claimed, without evidence, that ballots counted beyond that could be fraudulent.

For an array of reasons, Pennsylvania was the center of the nation’s political universe on Tuesday. The state’s competitiveness, its election rules and its procedures for counting the ballots all make it especially contentious.

Election forecasts suggested the state was likeliest to be the tipping point that delivers the electoral college to either Democratic nominee Joe Biden or to Trump. Pre-election polls showed Biden with a slight advantage, leading by five percentage points in a Washington Post average of quality surveys.

In many battleground states, a majority of the expected ballots had already been cast before Tuesday. That wasn’t true for Pennsylvania. More than 2.5 million mail-in ballots had been returned as of Tuesday morning, Boockvar said, or around 40 percent of the total ballots cast in 2016.

Of those, more than 1.6 million were from Democrats, compared with 586,000 Republicans and 278,000 from other political parties.

The state did not offer in-person early voting, meaning polling locations would have to prepare for a heavy Tuesday turnout.

More so than in other states, the process of counting the ballots was expected to be prolonged. Election officials were not permitted to start counting absentee ballots before polls opened on Tuesday. While officials in the state’s major metro areas said they would begin the count as soon as legally allowed, authorities in a handful of smaller counties said they would not begin processing absentee ballots until Wednesday morning.

Voters across Pennsylvania who waited in the chilly morning sunshine Tuesday appeared to be acutely aware of the stakes.

Many showed up before dawn, waiting in line to cast their ballots when the polls opened at 7 a.m.

In Swissvale, a borough seven miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the line to vote was down the block of McClure Avenue, and longtime residents said they had never seen it so long.

Among the first to show up were Myisha Rose, 42, and her son, Jordan Scarbrough, 22. Both wore masks with their winter jackets and were primed to cast ballots for Biden.

Rose, a health-care benefits administrator, said the coronavirus crisis has only made it clearer to her that there needs to be a change at the White House.

“Covid has made everyone think about their priorities,” she said.

Jordan, a sociology senior at California University of Pennsylvania, said he didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and won’t this time, either. “He’s too divisive,” he said.

In another Pittsburgh suburb, there was another long line: It swooped along the circular drive to Cranberry Highlands Golf Course and down the hill, farther than voters said they had seen on a voting day. But in this line, support for Trump appeared to be running high.

Jack and Kay Marcinick, retirees ready to buy a home in Georgia, said they had no doubts about who would get their vote.

They had lived in Cranberry Township since 1983 and were living mostly in Georgia these days. But they drove 11 hours this week to cast their ballots in their home state of Pennsylvania for Trump.

“He’s done a lot for the economy,” said Jack, 70, who worked in food distribution and moved to Cranberry when cornfields were plentiful.

Kay, 68, a onetime school nurse, said Trump had done well, even amid the challenges of the pandemic. “I don’t blame anything on him,” she said. “No one could have done much better.”

Even as the voters cast their ballots, campaigning remained in full swing.

Biden visited Scranton — the city of his birth and early childhood — as well as Philadelphia, for get-out-the-vote events.

“It’s good to be home,” Biden said of the working-class town where he lived through fourth grade. The former vice president ticked off several reasons he is running, including “to restore the soul of the country,” before mingling with some of his supporters.

On the living room wall of his childhood home, he wrote a message: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020.”

Trump was not in Pennsylvania Tuesday, but he had been there Monday and recurring times in recent weeks.

At a Monday afternoon rally in Avoca, Pa, the president suggested that Democrats in Pennsylvania will try to steal the election — a charge he makes often.

Trump has taken particular aim at the state’s decision to allow absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday — but received after Tuesday — to be counted. The Supreme Court has twice declined to block the practice, which was upheld by state courts.

“You can’t extend the dates,” Trump said Monday. He warned about “the danger that could be caused by that extension — and especially when you know what goes on in Philadelphia. And it’s been going on for years.”

Trump also addressed the state’s governor, Tom Wolf (D). “We’re all watching you, Governor,” Trump said. “We have a lot of eyes on the governor and his friends.”

Wolf later responded in a tweet.

“Pennsylvanians will not be intimidated,” Wolf said. “You can watch us count every vote and have a fair election.”

A top Trump campaign official on Tuesday attempted to give fraud claims a boost, tweeting out allegations that the campaign’s poll watchers had been kept too far from voters to meaningfully observe the process. He also posted photos showing what he said was a man distributing pro-Democratic Party leaflets to voters standing in line in Philadelphia.

“They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP!” the Trump campaign’s Election Day operations director Mike Roman tweeted.

Philadelphia’s district attorney replied with a tweet calling Roman’s claims “deliberately deceptive.”

“Members of our Election Task Force have investigated this allegation,” wrote the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat. “This polling place is located in an interior room and the sign in question is further than 10 feet from it.”

Trump said Sunday that “as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” but some Republicans on Tuesday did not appear to be waiting that long.

A Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania sued county authorities on Tuesday in an attempt to throw out mail ballots containing errors that were corrected by voters.

Kathy Barnette, the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District, filed a complaint against senior elections officials in Montgomery County at federal court in Philadelphia.

Barnette alleged that county officials violated state election law and her constitutional rights by checking mail ballots before Election Day and contacting voters to invite them to resolve defects that were discovered. She also alleged that observers were not given sufficient notice that ballots were to be checked and were not given proper access to watch the process.

At least 1,200 people in the county had submitted a defective ballot by Saturday, according to Barnette’s complaint. She requested that the court order officials “set aside and declare void any ballots that have been submitted to Montgomery County and subsequently changed.”

Kelly Cofrancisco, the director of communications for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in an emailed statement: “We believe our process is sound and permissible under the Election Code.”