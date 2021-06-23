Alluding to Waltz’s criticism of the academy for offering instruction on white rage, Milley said, “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white.” He went on to say that he wants to understand why an overwhelmingly white group of rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and tried to “overturn the Constitution of the United States of America. What caused that? I want to find that out.” A number of those who participated in the insurrection were current or former members of the military.