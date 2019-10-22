The impeachment inquiry’s central question is whether Trump ordered the hold to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations that would benefit him politically. A career bureaucrat who served in the Pentagon since 2001, Cooper is unlikely to have had many interactions with the president or his inner circle, but she would have played a role in overseeing much of the roughly $391 million in aid at issue in the probe.
U.S. envoy says he was told release of Ukraine aid was contingent on public declaration to investigate Bidens, 2016 election
The Democrat-led impeachment inquiry appeared to gain steam on Tuesday with testimony from William B. Taylor Jr., acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who said he was told by other officials that the aid’s release was contingent on a public commitment by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate the Biden family and interference in the 2016 election.
In a 15-page opening statement, Taylor gave a detailed account of his growing awareness between June and mid-September that Trump was seeking to pressure Zelensky into investigating a domestic political opponent.
Joe Biden, the former vice president, is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. His son Hunter was a board member at Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to mid-April of this year.
Taylor also described two distinct channels he said emerged for U.S. policymaking toward Ukraine under Trump — one overseen by the diplomatic establishment and another overseen by the president’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, with assistance from several Trump appointees.
“The push to make President Zelenskyy publicly commit to investigations of Burisma and alleged interference in the 2016 election showed how the official foreign policy of the United States was undercut by the irregular efforts led by Mr. Giuliani,” Taylor told lawmakers.
Cooper will likely have firsthand knowledge of an assessment described by Taylor and conducted by the Pentagon that gauged the effectiveness of U.S. aid to Ukraine after it was put on hold. The effort led to a recommendation that the aid be reinstated.
Cooper is also expected to detail interagency meetings in which senior officials discussed the need for aid and the best ways to convince Trump to resume it. The White House released the funds in September under bipartisan pressure from lawmakers.
Trump has denied claims of a quid pro quo and on Tuesday likened the impeachment inquiry to a “lynching,” drawing condemnation from Democrats and several Republicans.
Cooper will be the eighth witness to speak to lawmakers in person since the inquiry launched in late September. Her counterpart at the State Department, deputy assistant secretary George Kent, testified last week.
Greg Jaffe, Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.