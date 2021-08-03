By Lolita C. Baldor | APToday at 11:01 a.m. EDTBy Lolita C. Baldor | APToday at 11:01 a.m. EDTShareComment0WASHINGTON — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAn Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.