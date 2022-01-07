The law infringes on Perdue’s constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection, the lawsuit says. It asks a judge to declare the new law unconstitutional and to prohibit any activity by a gubernatorial leadership committee established under the law. It also asks the judge to order the state Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission to revoke Kemp’s committee’s registration, order the refunding of all contributions made to it and to prohibit it from spending money to support Kemp’s reelection.