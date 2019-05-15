WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says his agency is still “in the throes of constructing” an aid package for farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs, but he is not saying when it will be ready.

Perdue says the Agriculture Department is reviewing feedback from producers about the strengths and weaknesses of last year’s relief package, valued at nearly $12 billion.

Perdue says he believes this year’s assistance will be enough to offset losses caused by the tariffs. He also predicts the current trade battles with China will not cause long-term harm to U.S. farmers.

Perdue, speaking from South Korea, has been tasked by President Donald Trump to assist farmers who have seen prices for their products fall because of tariffs imposed by China in response to tariffs that Trump initiated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.