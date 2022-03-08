If the seized substance, some packed in tea bags, turns out to be methamphetamine, it would be the largest illegal drug haul so far this year. Tuesday’s raid was the latest in a series of antidrug operations across the country this month that have led to the arrest of 11 suspects and the confiscation of a large amount of methamphetamine, Villanueva said.

About a week ago, police and anti-drug agents seized 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than 400 million pesos ($7.8 million) in a raid in Marilao town in Bulacan province near Valenzuela city, police said.

“We told you to stop but you’re just so hard-headed,” Villanueva said at a news conference Tuesday night, addressing drug dealers. “We’ll get to all of you, just wait.”

President Rodrigo Duterte launched a deadly crackdown on illegal drugs at the start of his six-year term in 2016. The campaign has led to the arrest of thousands of mostly petty suspects and the killing of more than 6,200 others in mostly police-enforced operations that have alarmed Western governments and human rights groups. The killings have sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Duterte has denied that he condones extrajudicial killings but has openly threatened drug suspects with death. He has often encouraged police officers to shoot suspects who resist arrest and threaten them.