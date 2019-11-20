Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Tumblr
Link to homepage
Resize Text
Print Article
Politics
Photos from the scene of the fifth Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta
Resize Text
Print Article
1
of 33
Full Screen
Autoplay
Close
Skip Ad
×
Caption
Ten candidates took the stage for the fifth debate at Tyler Perry Studios.
Buy Photo
Wait 1 second to continue.