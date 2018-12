President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued over Trump’s demand that taxpayers must pay for a wall along the Mexico border or he will shut down part of the government.

Dec. 11, 2018 President Trump debates with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), right, as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a meeting in the Oval Office. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post