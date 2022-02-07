Problems with computerized systems that are meant to guard against pipeline spills have long plagued the industry, including a malfunctioning system during an accident last year that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coastline. In 2010, an Enbridge Inc. pipeline spilled at least 843,000 gallons (3.2 million liters) of crude over 17 hours into Michigan’s Kalamazoo River even as numerous alarms went off in a company control room but were ignored.