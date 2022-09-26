Planned Parenthood asks for hold on Arizona abortion ruling

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases.
“This confusion has forced Planned Parenthood Arizona to pause abortion services and cancel appointments scheduled this week – meaning that members of our community once again have been and will continue to be denied medical care that they deserve and need while this decision is in effect,” Brittany Fonteno, the group’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson’s ruling lifted a 50-year-old injunction blocking enforcement of the 1864 law, which allows abortion only when the mother’s life is in danger. The injunction was imposed after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed a right to abortion on 1973.
Planned Parenthood asked Johnson to put her ruling on hold pending an appeal.
Arizona’s political leaders have issued inconsistent opinions about the state of the law. Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has said the 1864 law is in full force, while Gov. Doug Ducey, also a Republican, has said he believes the less restrictive 15-week law takes precedence.
Arizona clinics have been performing about 13,000 abortions a year.