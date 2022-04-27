Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian for alleged spying

WARSAW, Poland — A Russian man and a Belarusian man have been arrested in Poland for three months on allegations of spying for Russia’s special services, security authorities in Poland said Wednesday.
The men were arrested separately on April 21 and April 22. A court decided on a three-month arrest.
Prosecutors in Warsaw are investigating. If convicted, the men can get prison terms of up to 10 years.
Last month a Spanish citizen was arrested in Poland on allegations of spying for Russia.
The arrests come as Poland’s is helping its neighbor, Ukraine, resist an invasion by Russia, which is an ally of Belarus.