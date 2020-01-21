Putin, who will be one of the key speakers, recently alleged that Poland bears some blame for the war and accused Poland’s government of the time of anti-Semitism. Poland’s president decided to boycott the conference, saying he wasn’t offered a chance to speak.

Szynkowski vel Sek said that if distortions and untrue allegations are repeated at the conference, Poland will point to historic documents and facts to counter them.

He named efforts by Poland’s resistance and the government-in-exile in London to gather and share with world leaders the facts about the mass extermination of Jews by occupying Nazi Germany.

One such document is Poland’s report on the extermination of Jews that various government leaders received in 1942, when Auschwitz-Birkenau was operating.

From 1940-45, around 1.1 million people, mostly Jews from across Europe, were killed at the camp.

The war began in 1939 with Nazi Germany’s military invasion of Poland, followed two weeks later by the Soviet invasion.