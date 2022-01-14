In preliminary findings , it blamed the leak on negligence by an employee of the inspectorate responsible for the purchases.
However, the opposition called for the dismissal of the defense minister in the right-wing government.
The Onet.pl news portal said that files with almost 1.8 million records listing Polish Armed Forces’ assets — from notebooks to armaments and F-16 fighter jets — made it into the public sphere on Sunday. It said the source of the leak could be at a military inspectorate in Bydgoszcz, in central Poland, responsible for supplying the military.
Onet.pl said that according to its informants the database has been uploaded by users in other countries including in China and in Russia.
It said the database draws a picture of the assets that Poland’s armed forces had or needed in September and the condition of the equipment.