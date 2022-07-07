Poland, Lithuania leaders meet troops at NATO bottleneck

SZYPLISZKI, Poland — The presidents of Poland and Lithuania planned to meet NATO troops on both sides of their border Thursday to demonstrate the alliance’s defense readiness at a location regarded as a strategically important bottleneck.
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, accompanied by their countries’ defense ministers, planned to observe an exercise in Szypliszki, Poland, by a mobile command unit of the U.S.-led Multinational Division North East.
The two are then scheduled to travel to Mariampoli, Lithuania, to meet a German-led logistical battalion.
At the urging of Poland and the Baltic states, NATO leaders decided at a summit last week in Madrid to significantly increased the number of troops in Eastern Europe. Battalions numbering hundreds of troops are to be made into brigades with thousands of troops.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine