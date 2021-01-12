Morawiecki made the comments on Facebook just days after Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts of President Donald Trump citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president.
Without mentioning Trump’s case, Morawiecki said, “Freedom of speech is the salt of democracy, for that reason we must defend it.”
“The owners of social platforms cannot act above the law,” he added, noting that in Poland the functioning of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are regulated by law. “We will suggest that similar regulations are also put in place in all of the European Union,” he said.
The prime minister spoke a day after the spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she considers Trump’s eviction from Twitter to be “problematic.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.