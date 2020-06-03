Speaker Elzbieta Witek said that, if needed, a runoff will be held July 12.
Voters concerned for their health may request to be able to mail their votes.
Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, whose term expires Aug. 6, is seeking reelection. He is running against nine other candidates, with his main challenge coming from Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.
Trzaskowski made a late entry after his predecessor pulled out due to low support. He has one week to gather the 100,000 signatures of support he needs to be formally on the ballot.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.