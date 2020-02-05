Since coming to power in 2015, the governing Law and Justice party has been in conflict with the European Union over new laws that give the government more control of the judicial system.

Trailing significantly behind Duda in second place is Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska with the centrist and pro-EU opposition party Civic Platform, according to the polls.

Other presidential candidates include Szymon Holownia, a Catholic TV presenter; Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysz from the agrarian Polish People’s Party; a left-wing candidate, Robert Biedron; and a far-right candidate, Krysztof Bosak.

The newly elected president will be sworn in on August 6.