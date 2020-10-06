Observers say his main task will be to ease tensions between moderate Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and hard-line Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, which recently brought the right-wing coalition, in power since 2015, to the brink of collapse.
Ziobro, whose reform of the justice system has drawn European Union condemnation, is the head of a small coalition partner, United Poland.
The open-air swearing-in ceremony Tuesday was led by President Andrzej Duda in the gardens of the Presidential Palace. It had been planned for Monday at the palace but was postponed after the new education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, tested poistive for COVID-19. Czarnek was not present Tuesday and will be sworn in later.
The reshuffle trimmed the number of ministries to 14, from 20, in what leaders described as an effort to make it more efficient and to speed up the decision-making process. The coalition, which also includes another small party, Agreement, has three years left of its term.
