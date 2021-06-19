Alexander Iskandaryan, founding director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute, believes that those who would vote for Kocharyan don’t support him as much as they dislike Pashinyan. “It’s not about people who love Kocharyan. Maybe there are some, but not a lot. The majority of people who would vote for Kocharyan are people who hate Pashinyan,” Iskandaryan told the AP.