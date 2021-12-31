The teenager is accused in the death of a 20-year-old male in Blades. Police responding to a complaint of shots fired on June 19 found the victim lying near a road with an apparent gunshot wound. The young man, who was also not identified in Friday’s news release, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Detectives identified the suspect through their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.
The juvenile suspect also was charged with two firearm-related counts and first-degree robbery, according to the release.