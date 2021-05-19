Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Wednesday that he would be inclined to support a policing overhaul only if it were accompanied by an infusion of federal funding for police — a proposal that could put Democrats in a difficult position if Republicans were to rally behind it. Although Democrats a generation ago supported federal spending to put more cops on the street, now many on the party’s left wing have advocated for diverting funds away from police departments and toward social service and mental health agencies that they say are better equipped to deal with the root causes of crime.