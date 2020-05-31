The intent seemed to be a forceful restoration of control, after earlier nights where police in Minneapolis were criticized for being too passive — even abandoning a police precinct to protesters, who set it afire.

But in Minneapolis and elsewhere on Saturday the effect was often the opposite, signaling disorder among those whose job it was to restore order.

The use of force by police sometimes seemed unconnected to any threat that they faced, and aimed at people who had little to do with the violent protests.

“I’ve covered protests involving police in Ferguson, Mo., Baton Rouge, La., Dallas and Los Angeles. I’ve also covered the U.S. military in war zones, including Iraq and Afghanistan. I have never been fired at by police until tonight,” wrote Los Angeles Times reporter Molly Henessy-Fiske, who said she had been shot with at least one rubber bullet by Minnesota State Patrol officers while standing on a street in Minneapolis.

“Where do we go?” Hennessy-Fiske said she yelled at the officers, asking for them to direct her and a group of other journalists to safety. “None of the officers responded. Instead, they chased us along the wall and into a corner.” Hennessy-Fiske said she escaped after scaling a wall, with two bloody wounds to her leg.

The protests began early this week, after 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired, arrested, and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Since then, many protests have been peaceful. But in other cases, protesters have looted stores, set fire to buildings and police cars, and thrown firecrackers, bottles, bleach and even a molotov cocktail at police, according to police departments.

Dozens of police have been injured, according to news reports. In Philadelphia on Saturday night, for instance, police said an officer on a bicycle was run over by a car as he tried to stop looters, suffering a broken arm. In Ferguson, Mo. — the epicenter of similar protests in 2014 — all nonessential personnel were evacuated from police headquarters after protesters throwing rocks and fireworks injured four officers, county police said.

In many cities, mayors had imposed curfews on Saturday night. These, in theory, were supposed to weed out the peaceful protesters, because they would go home. That would allow police to isolate a smaller group of disruptive lawbreakers.

“The situation on the ground in Minneapolis & St. Paul has shifted & the response tonight will be different as a result,” the Minnesota Department of Public Safety posted on Twitter at about 6 p.m. local time Saturday. “The coordinated … law enforcement presence will triple in size to address a sophisticated network of urban warfare.”

But in Minneapolis, protesters said there was another effect: After the curfew, police began to treat everyone on the street as someone engaged in “urban warfare,” regardless of their behavior.

Three protesters said that, just after the curfew came into affect at 8 p.m., police fired tear gas at what had been a peaceful sit-in.

“Bus reinforcements came by, and a lot of officers just came at us firing tear gas,” said a student from Macalester College, who gave his name only as Nate. “No reason for it, completely unprovoked attack on a completely peaceful sit-in protest.”

In one incident captured on social media, police in Minneapolis confronted a group that wasn’t on the streets at all: They were standing on a front porch, watching a column of officers go by. The officers ordered the group inside, but they didn’t go.

“Light ‘em up!” someone in the group of police yelled. Then there were at least two bangs, as rounds that dispersed green paint hit the group. No one in the group appeared seriously injured.

In another incident in Minneapolis, a CBS TV news crew said they were shooting video of a group of officers standing around in a parking lot when someone fired rubber bullets at them. “They’re sighting us in, dude,” one of the crew says in the video posted by CBS reporter Michael George, after the bullets came closer. Michael Adams, a reporter for VICE News recorded himself being pepper-sprayed by police in Minneapolis, even while he was already on the ground.

One night earlier, TV reporter Kaitlin Rust was reporting live from a protest in Louisville when she was hit by a pepper-ball fired by a police officer who appeared to be targeting her repeatedly.

In New York, video posted to social media showed two police SUVs driving into a crowd of protesters after the protesters blocked their way and pelted them with water bottles. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Afterward, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said the incident was under investigation — but that he would not criticize police officers facing such an “impossible situation.”

“If those protesters had just gotten out of the way and not created an attempt to surround that vehicle, we would not be talking about this,” de Blasio said on local television station NY1.

He added: “In a situation like that, it’s a very, very tense situation. And imagine what it would be like, you’re just trying to do your job and then you see hundreds of people converging upon you. I’m not gonna blame officers who are trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation,” de Blasio said. “The folks who were converging on that police car did the wrong thing to begin with and they created an untenable situation. I wish the officers had found a different approach. But let’s begin at the beginning. The protesters in that video did the wrong thing to surround them, surround that police car, period.”

But other New York politicians criticized the officers’ actions: City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D) called it “outrageous” and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) blasted de Blasio on Twitter.

“@NYCMayor your comments tonight were unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong.”

The aggressive response in these cities was not the rule everywhere. In Camden, N.J., the county police chief marched with protesters decrying Floyd’s death. In Atlanta and Dallas, police chiefs have been filmed walking among protesters without riot gear, urging people to protest peacefully.

In Baltimore, during a protest at police headquarters, one person carried a sign listing the names of African Americans killed by police. In a moment captured on video by Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood, a police lieutenant read the names aloud.

“Oscar Grant,” read Lt. Peter Heron, who was wearing a uniform but no riot gear. Grant was killed by a California transit police officer in 2009, shot as Grant lay on the floor of an Oakland train station.

“Next name!” the crowd shouted back.

“Keith Scott,” Heron read. Scott was killed by police in Charlotte in 2016.

“Next name!”