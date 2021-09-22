That ruling came amid a larger dispute over deep changes to the Polish court system, initiated by the ruling Law and Justice party, which the EU views as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.
The Constitutional Tribunal itself is seen by the EU as illegitimate due to the political influence of Poland’s conservative, nationalist ruling party on the appointment of some of its judges, many of whom are government loyalists.
Poland’s government insists that the justice system and the judiciary are in the sole competence of EU member states and not the EU.
The tribunal’s proceedings started in July and then were repeatedly postponed.