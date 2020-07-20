“A few months ago we agreed with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that my mission will be continued until the presidential election,” Czaputowicz said.
Czaputowicz said he was not under pressure to go, but believes “this is a good moment for a change at the helm of our diplomacy.”
He said Duda’s re-election was a sign of approval for the government’s policies and he does not expect any change of course in foreign relations.
Ruling Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Sunday a government reshuffle and reorganization should be expected “right after summer vacation,” which could mean in September.
