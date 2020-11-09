More protests were also held in some other cities, like Katowice or Bialystok, with participants demanding abortion rights for women and for the government to go.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been appealing to people to stay home and express their anger on the internet because of the coronavirus pandemic. Public gatherings have been banned as part of COVID-19 regulations.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in regular peaceful protests that have been held across Poland since Oct. 22 when a constitutional court ruled that abortion of fetuses with congenital defects violates Poland’s supreme law.
When the ruling takes effect, at an unspecified date, abortion will be permitted only when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health, or results from crimes like rape or incest.
