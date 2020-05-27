Kaczynski was reacting to a proposal by the left-wing opposition for a vote in August, after incumbent President Andrzej Duda’s term expires. Duda is seeking reelection, with the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party’s backing.
Kaczynski said the government will use all available measures to prevent a postponement past June 28. He said it was the last possible date for the election under the constitution that gives time for all necessary procedures to be met and allows the elected president to be sworn in by Aug. 6, when Duda’s term expires.
At stake in the elections is whether an opposition candidate can stand a chance of defeating Duda and chipping at the conservative ruling bloc.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.