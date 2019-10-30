CONCORD, N.H. — It was a few years back when political gadfly named Mark Stewart Greenstein jumped into the Connecticut River to attract attention to his entry in New Hampshire’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary.

The West Hartford, Connecticut, man who got 29 votes, according to state records, is at it once more. He’s the first candidate to sign up for the Feb. 11 primary, the second contest on the 2020 election calendar.