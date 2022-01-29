One name touted for weeks has been that of Sen. Pier Ferdinando Casini, whose various political identities seem to clash with the impartiality required of a head of state. Early in his career he was a staunch ally of former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, a conservative. But Casini also formed his own pro-Catholic centrist party, and the senate seat he currently holds was won on a ticket including the Democrats, Italy’s largest party on the left.