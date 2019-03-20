FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters in Atlanta. Abrams has gone from losing the Georgia governor’s race to being a heavily recruited Democratic star. It’s a dramatic rise often fueled by the promotional spending of Fair Fight Action, a nonprofit she founded to promote voting rights. They can accept unlimited sums of money, which could be a problem if she runs for office again. There is no proof of illegal activity. But donation limits could be applied retroactively to the group’s spending if she runs for federal office. (John Amis/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Stacey Abrams has gone from losing the Georgia governor’s race to being a heavily recruited Democratic star.

It’s a dramatic rise often fueled by the promotional spending of Fair Fight Action, a nonprofit she founded to advance voting rights.

It can accept unlimited sums of money and could be a problem if she runs for office again, as promised.

There is no proof of illegal activity by the group. But donation limits could be applied retroactively to the group’s spending if she runs for federal office.

The conservative group Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday alleging Fair Fight Action’s spending improperly gives Abrams a “private benefit.”

Fair Fight Action says it has done no wrong.

