Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” She made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella the acting head of the party as she prepares her campaign.
They join the burgeoning list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.
Macron, 43, has not yet announced a run but is expected to do so. Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each successive presidential election.
The poll is expected to boil down to a duel between Le Pen and Macron, as it was last time in 2017.