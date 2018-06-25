Washington Post-University of Maryland democracy poll, Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017
Q: Do you think there are (more) things that bind Americans together today than in the past, (fewer) things that bind Americans together, or hasn't this really changed from the past?
The Washington Post - University of Maryland poll
This Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017 among a sample of 1,663 adults interviewed through the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted online and by landline and cellular phones. Overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.