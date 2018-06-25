Washington Post-University of Maryland democracy poll, Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017
Q: Do you believe that Members of Congress mainly base their policies on a set of core values, or do you believe they mainly do whatever is needed to win re-election?
The Washington Post - University of Maryland poll
Question 39 of 52
In this poll:
This Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017 among a sample of 1,663 adults interviewed through the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted online and by landline and cellular phones. Overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.