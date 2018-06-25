Washington Post-University of Maryland democracy poll, Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017
Q: Does the Democratic Party generally represent your political views or oppose your political views? (IF OPPOSES) Do you think they are undermining America's core principles or wouldn't you go that far
Show results by:
The Washington Post - University of Maryland poll
Question 42 of 52
In this poll:
Click "detailed view" to see interactive results by political and demographic groups (i.e. By political party, education, age).
This Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017 among a sample of 1,663 adults interviewed through the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted online and by landline and cellular phones. Overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.