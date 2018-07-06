Washington Post-Schar School June 27-July 2, 2018

The Washington Post-Schar School poll was conducted among a national sample of 1,473 U.S. adults including 865 of those living in congressional districts classified as tossups or leaning toward one party. Click "detailed view" to see interactive results by battleground/non-battleground as well as other political and demographic groups.

This Washington Post-Schar School poll was conducted June 27-July 2, 2018 among a sample of 1,473 adults interviewed through the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted online and by landline and cellular phones. The margin of error for overall results is plus or minus five percentage points. The survey oversampled adults in competitive congressional districts totaling 865 interviews, in addition to 608 interviews with adults in non-battleground districts. The national sample weighted adults in battleground districts to their actual share of the U.S. adult population.