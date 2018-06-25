Washington Post-University of Maryland democracy poll, Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017
Q: What about each of the following -- are each of the following parts of the political system basically functional or dysfunctional? The system of checks and balances on the powers of the Presidency, the Congress and the Supreme Court (Half sample)
This Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017 among a sample of 1,663 adults interviewed through the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted online and by landline and cellular phones. Overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.