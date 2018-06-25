Washington Post-University of Maryland democracy poll, Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017
Q: Thinking back to political divisions in the U.S. during the Vietnam War, do you think divisions today are (at least as big as) during the Vietnam War, or are divisions today (smaller than) they were then?
The Washington Post - University of Maryland poll
This Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 5, 2017 among a sample of 1,663 adults interviewed through the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted online and by landline and cellular phones. Overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.