Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is confronting two crises that will likely define his legacy, as he starts an overseas trip with talks on Iran and will end it focusing on North Korea.

While Pompeo sounded optimistic about resuming negotiations with North Korea, which already has an arsenal of nuclear weapons, his rhetoric remained downbeat and abrasive toward Iran, which does not have any nuclear arms yet.

Soaring fears of a military confrontation between the United States and Iran have changed the character and timing of Pompeo’s trip that was supposed to have featured him talking trade with India, then joining President Trump at the end of the week in Japan and South Korea.

But stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were added at the last minute, after Trump said he had cancelled a military strike on Iran to avoid the loss of life. The point of having Pompeo in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi during a whirlwind day of talks on Monday is to discuss the strategy of coalition building with two of Iran’s most fervent adversaries.

Pompeo, who last year issued a list of 12 sweeping demands for change in Iran, shows no signs of softening his outreach to the Islamic Republic. He began his travels lashing out at Tehran, belittling its explanation of why it downed a U.S. drone last week as “childlike” and not worthy of belief.

He specifically swatted down reports he said had originated in Iran, suggesting the United States was already withdrawing its troops in the region and making peace overtures to Iran through the Omanis. Pompeo called the reports “pure and blatant disinformation,” seeming to suggest the administration is trying to defend its credibility.

More false narratives will be coming, Pompeo warned, as the United States keeps pushing for Iran to change its behavior.

“It is very likely that Iran will continue to present things that are fanciful, that are fraudulent, that are false,” he said.

Pompeo said his talks with the Saudi and UAE rulers will focus on corralling other countries into a coalition that “is prepared to push back against the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.”

Even as Pompeo has meetings with Iran’s neighbors, who share his assessment, the Trump administration is expected to impose more tough sanctions on Monday.

The Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and sharply increase sanctions over the past year has propelled tensions skyward.

After the United States designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, and put a chokehold on Iran oil revenues, Iran began a series of retaliatory measures. They were calibrated to be strong enough to get Washington’s attention and possibly an easing of sanctions, but not so strong as to require a U.S. military response.

Pompeo declined to identify what the new sanctions would be other, other than characterizing them as “significant.”

Pompeo said goal is to “deny Iran the resources to foment terror, to build out their nuclear weapon system, to build out their missile program. We are going to deny them the resources they need to do that.”

Like Trump, Pompeo said the United States is prepared to negotiate. Despite his list of demands last year, Pompeo now says the offer comes “with no preconditions.” But the dilemma for the administration is that the no-preconditions approach is similar to that of the Obama administration that resulted in the nuclear deal Trump lambasted throughout the campaign and eventually withdrew from.

In contrast to his remarks on Iran, Pompeo sounded optimistic about the prospects for resuming talks with North Korea.

Though talks have stalemated since Trump walked away from a summit with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February, Pompeo confirmed that Trump had sent a written response to a letter Kim sent Trump recently.

“I’m hopeful that this will provide a good foundation for us to begin to continue these important discussions with the North Koreans to denuclearize the peninsula,” Pompeo said.