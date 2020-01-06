The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about the matter.

McConnell had recruited Pompeo to run for Senate to guarantee the seat would stay in the hands of the Republican Party after the retirement of Sen. Pat Roberts.

Pompeo had regularly visited Kansas and was consulting with Ward Baker, a prominent GOP strategist close to McConnell. He had fueled speculation of a bid in recent weeks by creating personal social media accounts that regularly featured him with his family dog, cheering on sporting events and even drinking beer in his kitchen.

AD

AD

Pompeo was on Capitol Hill Monday to brief senators on the drone strike and the administration’s plans going forward, according to Trump administration officials, and met with McConnell.

A person close to McConnell confirmed the meeting. “Leader McConnell spoke with Secretary Pompeo this afternoon where he indicated he will not be running for Senate. Leader McConnell believes Secretary Pompeo is doing an incredible job as Secretary of State and is exactly where the country needs him right now.,” the person said.

The news on Pompeo’s decision was first reported by the New York Times.

Aides said President Trump wanted Pompeo to stay on as secretary of state, particularly after the strike that killed top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

A State Department spokesperson did not offer an immediate comment.

AD