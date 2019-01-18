In this file photo taken on July 6, 2018 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (back R) and North Korea's director of the United Front Department, Kim Yong Chol (front C) arrive for a meeting at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang. (Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol in Washington on Friday in an effort to hammer out the details of a second summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The two men met at a hotel in Dupont Circle in an effort to reinvigorate the high-stakes nuclear negotiations that have been stalled for months over a U.S. demand that North Korea provide a detailed inventory of its nuclear and missile program. Pyongyang has insisted that the U.S. lift economic sanctions and offer a security guarantee to the isolated regime before any further North Korean concessions.

With little progress on the technical end of the negotiations among lower-ranking diplomats, the fate of the talks may rely on Trump changing the current trajectory of the talks in interactions with senior North Korean officials.

Kim Yong Chol, Pyongyang’s lead negotiator, is expected to carry a letter from the North Korean dictator to Trump during a visit to the White House in the afternoon if the talks with Pompeo go smoothly. The former spy chief had presented Trump an oversized envelope in June in the Oval Office in a scene that helped seal a deal to hold the first leaders’ summit, which took place in Singapore that month.

U.S. officials want the North to start treating the U.S. envoy for the talks, Steve Biegun, seriously. The North has repeatedly turned down meetings between him and his counterpart, Vice Foreign Minister Choi Sun Hee. If the talks go well on Friday, Biegun is expected meet his counterpart for follow on negotiations in Stockholm over the weekend.

Trump has been upbeat about a second round of face-to-face negotiations with Kim, touting personal letters from the North Korean leader as progress, despite a lack of measurable steps toward disarmament.

“With North Korea, we have a very good dialogue,” Trump said Jan. 6. “I’m going to not go any further than that. I’m just going to say it’s very special. And anybody else but me, you’d be in war right now.”

The summit would probably take place in March or April, with Danang, Vietnam, seeming to be the most likely venue, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

In Seoul, there is a strong feeling that the U.S. side will come to the table offering a more flexible approach than before, and that Washington is coming around to the idea that both sides need to offer concessions in a phased process, otherwise this simply isn’t going to work.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a news conference on Wednesday that her government’s approach is to secure a “comprehensive deal toward complete denuclearization” of the North and a “phased implementation.” She said Washington “also shares considerably” this approach.

Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s Day speech that the North Korea might be forced to follow a new path if the United States maintains sanctions and demands unilateral action from Pyongyang. But Kim also said the improvement in relations could accelerate if the United States takes “corresponding actions.”

Kim also told South Korean President Moon Jae-in last year he was prepared to permanently close the Yongbyon nuclear processing site if the United States takes “corresponding steps.”

The question is what the United States is prepared to offer.

“Between South Korea and the United States, we are closely consulting what kinds of denuclearization measures should be followed and what the United States and the international community can do as corresponding measures,” Kang said.

Corresponding measures could include a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War, humanitarian aid or a “permanent North-U. S. dialogue channel,” said Kang. (One suggestion is that the two countries open liaison offices in each other’s capitals.)

“There have been various discussions on corresponding measures, but ultimately, it is something that the United States has to provide, and North Korea has to accept this,” she added.

Obviously Kim has demanded sanctions relief. One approach could be to suspend or partially roll back some of the sanctions that were imposed by the UNSC in 2017 in return for North Korea steps to denuclearize. Another would be to grant exemptions for specific projects: Moon’s government is hoping to build road and rail links between the two Koreas, and also wants work to resume at a shuttered joint economic zone at Kaesong and a joint tourism project at Mount Kumgang in the North.

In terms of what North Korea is prepared to offer: Kim has made it clear he doesn’t want to provide a list of nuclear and missile sites, because he thinks that is tantamount to providing a list of targets. Some people think this is unacceptable, and that the US/ROK should maintain this demand. Others are trying to find ways around it.

First, most people say, it is important to get North Korea to commit to a definition of what the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” means, and agree to a detailed roadmap of how to get there.

A roadmap might, for example, mean starting by dismantling facilities that allow North Korea to expand its stock of fissile material and nuclear weapons in the future (such as Yongbyon as well as testing sites), before later steps whereby existing stocks of fissile material and ultimately weapons are dismantled at later dates, in return for phased concessions.

South Korean ruling party lawmaker Lee soo-hyuck, who led South Korea’s negotiations with the North a decade and a half ago, said he met Stephen Biegun last December, and proposed such a roadmap. He says Biegun told him the U.S. proposed roadmap is “almost the same.”

But there is real concern also that Moon and Trump have not asked Kim to spell out exactly what he means by denuclearization and whether he is ultimately demanding the United States withdraw its forces from South Korea and nuclear-armed submarines and bombers from the region. If so, they are dodging a key question that gets to the heart of whether a deal is even possible, experts say.