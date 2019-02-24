Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the United Nations in New York on Feb. 21, 2019. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that North Korea remains a nuclear threat, contradicting a tweet last year by President Trump.



Pompeo made the remark in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” days before Trump holds his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he believes North Korea remains a nuclear threat and disputes the fact that President Trump thinks otherwise. “What he said was … the efforts that had been made in Singapore … have substantially taken down the risk to the American people” pic.twitter.com/keXCFb4xtd — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 24, 2019

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether he believes North Korea remains a nuclear threat, Pompeo responded, “Yes.”

After last year’s summit with Kim in Singapore, Trump tweeted, “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience.”

But Pompeo on Sunday disputed that Trump had said as much.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

“What he said was that the efforts that had been made in Singapore — this commitment that Chairman Kim made — have substantially taken down the risks to the American people. It’s the mission of the secretary of state and the president of the United States to keep the American people secure. We’re aiming to achieve that,” the secretary of state said.

Pompeo also said that Trump is focused on ensuring that Kim takes “demonstrable” steps toward denuclearization as a result of this week’s summit in Hanoi.

He maintained that there has been “no change” in the U.S. position on sanctions relief, while also indicating that the North Koreans could receive some relief for taking verifiable steps toward denuclearization. The past U.S. position had been that any sanctions relief would be contingent on full denuclearization.

Wide gaps remain between U.S. and North Korean negotiators, who have yet to agree on a basic definition of what “denuclearization” means to both sides, U.S. officials told The Washington Post.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that Kim and he“expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore.”

“Denuclearization?” he added, providing no specifics.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had been “very helpful in his support” of the summit and that “the last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door.”

China, however, has long been North Korea’s closest ally, and, from a strategic perspective, the status quo presents Beijing with stability — and geopolitical leverage — that a denuclearized North Korea could imperil.

David Nakamura contributed to this report.