And there was scandal, as there had been for years: Grand juries had looked into his finances in the 1970s; there were congressional hearings; he admitted that he and his first wife Elaine had received $20,000 in 1971 from South Korean government agent Tongsun Park while he was in Congress; and his disgruntled former aide Clyde Vidrine wrote a book in 1974 accusing Edwards of exchanging high-level jobs for campaign contributions.