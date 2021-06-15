“Ms. Jacobs posed no threat to the officer at any time, and she had not committed any crime nor was she being lawfully arrested or detained,” her attorney Juan Chavez wrote in the lawsuit. “When the officer noticed he had been caught committing this vile act on camera, he quickly composed himself and walked away as if nothing happened. An entire squad of Portland Police Officers witnessed this act, failed to intervene, and allowed this officer to walk away after committing a violent crime against Ms. Jacobs.”