“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” Portman said in a statement announcing his retirement. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”

“This is a tough time to be in public service,” he added.

The announcement by Portman, who first came to Congress as a House member in 1993 and later served as President George W. Bush’s budget director, comes after Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, a Republican from neighboring Pennsylvania, also announced his retirement as of 2022.

While Ohio sided with Trump at the top of the ticket in 2016 and 2020, its other senator is liberal Democrat Sherrod Brown. Democrats will see the vacancy as another opportunity to bolster their razor-thin majority in the 2022 midterms. And for Republicans, the election could be an early test of whether the party’s now-dominant Trumpian wing can defeat the establishment Republicans who represented the state before the former president’s candidacy.

Elected to the Senate in the 2010 tea party wave, Portman is a staunch fiscal conservative, but his mild demeanor has long made him appear more moderate compared with some of his fiery GOP colleagues. He was a dependable vote for Trump during the former president’s single term.

As Portman lamented divisions in the Senate, former Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper called him out for not doing more during his time in the Senate to fight back against the vitriol.

“Those who could have made it a better environment, like Senator Portman, spent 10 years cowering and allowing it to become what it is now,” Pepper tweeted. But he also warned that Democrats “will need a strong candidate to keep the far right from winning this.”

Among those who may run for Portman’s seat include Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan and former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, who ran for the Senate in 2012 and lost to Brown.

Portman’s withdrawal means two perennial swing-state targets will have high profile Senate races in 2022.

Already, in Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, has kicked off a formidable exploratory Senate campaign, raising more than $1 million in just two weeks.

