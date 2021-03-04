Though officials said climate change, including higher temperatures and lower rainfall, was partly to blame for the destruction, experts also identified poor forest management and preparedness as a cause of repeated outbreaks.
Authorities say they have opened more than 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) of firebreaks in recent years.
Nobody has died in forest blazes in Portugal since 2017.
The government concedes, however, that much remains to be done to address the underlying causes of wildfires.
They include a migration of people from the countryside to urban areas, leaving large areas untended, and the large swathes of unbroken conifer forests and eucalyptus plantations, which are economically profitable but burn fiercely.
