In one notable shift, younger Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have become significantly more willing to get vaccinated since this spring. In April, a 55 percent majority of Republican-leaning adults under 40 said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated. With the delta variant now circulating widely, the latest poll finds that hesitancy falling to 36 percent among young Republicans, with 48 percent of those under 40 saying they have gotten at least one shot and another 11 percent saying they are likely to do so.