Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold sued to halt any additional deliveries. As part of the settlement, the postal service agreed to let the state review any additional information campaigns to prevent voter confusion.
“I look forward to working with the U.S. Postal Service to ensure every Colorado voter is equipped with the information they need to successfully participate in the November 3 election,” Griswold said in a statement.
