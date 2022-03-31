He added that he was “not surprised” that the department had concluded its investigation and that he was “pleased that this episode is over.”
A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment. But it is standard practice for department officials to reveal to defense lawyers that their investigations have concluded without charges rather than make that announcement themselves. A DeJoy spokesman said DeJoy’s lawyer had received that notification from the department.
DeJoy, a wealthy former logistics executive who was appointed postmaster general in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and remains in the position in the Biden administration, confirmed the existence of a Justice Department investigation last June when his spokesman said investigators were examining campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector.