Poots, 55, the current agriculture minister in the Northern Ireland assembly, is seen by many as the leading contender to replace Foster, partly because he takes a hardline stance on social issues that many DUP members think echo the party’s founder, Dr. Ian Paisley. When he was health minister in the Northern Ireland assembly, Poots in 2011 backed a ban on gay men donating blood, and he is a vociferous opponent of abortion and LGBT people adopting children. Recently, he found himself in an awkward position as his ministerial portfolio requires him to implement the border checks required under the Brexit deal. Earlier this year, Poots had surgery for kidney cancer and returned to work soon after.