Power outages in Moldova after Russian strikes in Ukraine

CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova reported “massive power outages across the country” on Tuesday after Russian military strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.
Spinu noted that the downed power lines “were not damaged, but were automatically disconnected as a safety measure” and added that the supplier, Moldelectrica, is working to restore power.
Moldovan citizens would be updated on the matter, he said.
Moldova isn’t a member of the European Union.